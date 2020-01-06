Man arrested in 1-year-old boy’s fentanyl overdose death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 25-year-old man is under arrest on charges connected to the fentanyl overdose death of a 1-year-old boy.
Charles Foggie was booked into the Hamilton County jail Sunday, jail records show
He was indicted Dec. 18 on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, a copy of his indictment shows.
Brayden Foggie died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Oct. 15, according to his obituary.
He was found unresponsive in a residence on Selim Avenue in South Fairmount, police said at the time.
