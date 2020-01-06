Man steals vehicle, kidnaps woman, holds her at gunpoint, court documents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Court documents say one man is facing several charges after a victim stated the man stole her car, hit her in the leg with the stolen car, pointed a gun to her head and kidnapped her.
The victim told officers that she woke up on Dec. 22 and noticed her keys and car were missing. The GPS in her car showed active movement which led the victim to the 900 block of West North Bend Road, court document say.
She then said that she saw her car in a United Dairy Farmers parking lot and saw a passenger get out of the vehicle. As the passenger was getting out of the car, the victim got out of the car she was in, court documents say.
Court documents say the victim told officers that the driver, identified by the passenger as Justin Denson, saw her approach the vehicle and backed up quickly, hitting her in the leg.
Documents say the victim jumped into the backseat, begging the driver to give her her car back. The driver then drove away with the victim in the car.
The victim also says, as reported in the court documents, that Denson pointed a gun to her head and demanded she exit the vehicle. The victim complied.
It was stated in the documents that the driver told the passenger it was his girlfriend’s car.
Officers arrested Denson and his bond is set at $50,000. Denson is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
The vehicle was located in the 1200 block of Bushwood Avenue.
Documents say officers released the vehicle to the owner.
Denson faces one count of aggravated robbery, one count of felonious assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of receiving stolen property.
