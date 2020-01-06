Miami looks to end streak vs BG

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Justin Turner has put up 17.5 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Falcons. Daeqwon Plowden has complemented Turner and is maintaining an average of 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The RedHawks have been led by Nike Sibande, who is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.SOLID SIBANDE: Sibande has connected on 36.2 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He's also converted 83.1 percent of his foul shots this season.