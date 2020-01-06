Miami Twp mother dies days after son allegedly shoots her

MIAMI TWP., CLERMONT COUNTY (FOX19) - A woman whose own son allegedly shot her in the head New Year’s Eve Day has died, Miami Township police said Monday.
Tatiana Romanova, 62, died Saturday, they said.
Police said they plan to talk to the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office about upgrading charges against her son now that she has died.
Alexei Siddique, 32, is charged with felonious assault and is held in lieu of $1 million bond at the Clermont County Jail.
Authorities say it's not clear yet why he allegedly shot his mother.
Romanova was found shot and down on the floor at her residence in the 6000 block of Windy Hollow Court about 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.
Officers responded to the home after receiving a neighbor’s 911 call.
She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition until she died, police said.
Officers found her son in the home and took him into custody.
The mother and son lived in the home together, according to police.
It was the second time police had been called to the address that day, they said, and police also responded “numerous times” over the last month.
The calls typically involved Siddique and him wanting to harm himself, according to the police chief.
The chief said last week Siddique has “some mental health issue that needs to get taken care of.”
