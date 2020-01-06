No charges for Mt. Airy woman who police say shot her husband

MT. AIRY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton County grand jury declined to indict a woman who police say shot her husband at their Mt. Airy apartment on Dec. 26, 2019.
Court documents show Dorthea Grier, 45, shot Orlando Grier, 39, in the chest with a handgun. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 5800 block of Shadymist lane shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Police say Orlando was taken to a local hospital and is recovering.
According to court documents, Orlando has faced at least six charges of domestic violence or assault against Dorthea since 2008, once punching her in the nose, another time punching her in the back of the head during an altercation with a different person.
On July 5, a judge issued a protection order following a complaint by Dorthea that Orlando had threatened to beat her up.
On Aug. 10, Orlando was charged with domestic violence for allegedly putting Dorthea in a ‘head lock’ and punching her in the face several times. He was also charged with violating the July protection order.
All these charges were eventually dismissed.
