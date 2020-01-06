Shriner’s Hospital for Children-Cincinnati moves to Dayton Children’s Hospital’s campus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Shriner’s Hospital for Children will be relocating in late 2020 from its Cincinnati location to the Dayton Children’s Hospital campus.
It was announced in March 2019 that the two pediatric health care organizations were wanting to pursue a ‘hospital within a hospital’ arrangement.
Leaders at the Dayton Children’s Hospital acquired the 51-year-old Shiner’s Hospital due to its levels of pediatric burn treatment, plastic and reconstructive surgery and more.
The Cincinnati location will remain open and continue to accept new and existing patients during the construction in Dayton.
