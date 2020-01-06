Staying quiet to start your work week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We start out the work week with more sunshine on your Monday with daytime temperatures in the mid 40s. Overall the 7 day forecast looks to be mild after a slight cool down for your Tuesday and Wednesday.
A weak disturbance will approach on Monday night into Tuesday, but right now it appears it will stay well south of the FOX19 area. We may see some of the cloud cover but the precipitation looks to stay to the southeast. So, Tuesday will see variably cloudy skies with just a slight chance of maybe some flurries Tuesday evening. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s by Tuesday evening.
A sunny Wednesday with a high of 42 degrees.
Then mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with high temps climbing into the mid 50′s.
A front approaching from the west means you can expect rain (some potentially heavy) from Friday through Saturday, but temps will be very mild in the mid 50′s and low 60′s.
