Woman dead after Middletown crash involving box truck, semi

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead following a crash involving a car and two semi-trucks, according to Middletown Police.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and Verity Parkway around 1:16 p.m., police said in a release.
Police responded to the scene and reportedly found a woman trapped in her car. They say she was traveling westbound on Lafayette when her car was hit by the box truck going northbound on Verity.
The woman’s car was then reportedly driven into the path of a semi-truck.
She was taken to Atrium Medical Center, police said, where she later died.
Her identity has not been disclosed as police work to notify her family.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
