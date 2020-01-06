Woman killed in Mt. Airy double stabbing

MT. AIRY (FOX19) - A 48-year-old woman died in a double stabbing in Mt. Airy late Sunday, Cincinnati police said Monday.
Officers were on scene for several hours overnight in the 2500 block of Kipling Avenue. They said they were first called out there about 8:50 p.m. Sunday night.
Renee Kuhn was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second stabbing victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
That person’s condition was not released.
Further details were not available.
Officers cleared the scene on Kipling Avenue by 4 a.m.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.