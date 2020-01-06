22-year-old white lion euthanized at Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced Monday that zoo officials had to euthanize the 22-year-old white lion, Prosperity, due to health issues.
Zoo officials say they have been carefully monitoring her the after several of months and observed a decrease in her mobility. They made the decision to euthanize her after they talked with the veterinarian and staff about her situation.
Prosperity was brought to the zoo in 1998 and since then had a daughter named Gracious.
Officials say they will be monitoring her 18-year-old daughter, Gracious, very closely, giving her extra care and attention to help her adapt to life without her mother.
It is not recommended for Gracious to be moved to another facility to live with other lions considering she is a geriatric, said zoo officials.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.