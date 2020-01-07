Clermont Co. mother charged after 3-month-old found not breathing, court docs say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Clermont County woman is charged with child endangering and falsification after her 3-month-old was found not breathing, according to court documents.
Union Township police responded to the 700 block of Rue Center Court around 8 a.m. on Jan. 2 following a 9-1-1 call about an unresponsive infant.
The 9-1-1 call was placed by a man who identified his girlfriend and the mother of the 3-month-old as Rachel Osborne, the criminal complaint states.
Police say he told them he woke up late for work and found the infant face down on the floor where Rachel was sleeping and his lips were blue.
The 3-month-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he was reported to have a lacerated liver and was in “grave condition".
Police say Tanner identified herself as Rachel Osborne when they took her statement.
The complaint states that officers had determined that she was actually Rebekah Nicole Tanner and she had outstanding warrants for her arrest.
Officers say Tanner was taken into custody for falsification and brought to the Union Township Police Department for an interview.
Police say Tanner admitted to ingesting “brown heroin” on the night of Jan. 1.
They say she was constantly nodding off during the interview, according to the criminal complaint.
Tanner is in the Clermont County Jail on $150,000 bond.
