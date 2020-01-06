A cold night and a chilly Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Overnight cloud cover will increase in the Tristate and stop temperatures from falling too far.
A weak, fast system will pass well to the south of Cincinnati during morning and bring a few clouds to the Tristate. A few flurries could fall in Maysville and surrounding areas but the sky will clear for a mostly sunny afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday will be dry but cloud cover will increase Thursday as a strong system heads our way. Late Thursday night a few showers could arrive in spots and everyone will get some rain Friday. Friday light showers will fall then as strong surge of warm, tropical air invades the Tristate, rain may be heavy and thunderstorms will rumble across the landscape into Saturday night. By Sunday morning the air will cool and the sky will begin to clear.
