Council member to propose removing wolf statue from Eden Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19/The Enquirer) - Cincinnati City Council Member Chris Seelbach says he’s drafting legislation to have Eden Park’s Capitoline Wolf statue removed.
Seelbach tweeted his intent to draft the legislation Monday evening with a Cincinnati Enquirer article attached describing the history of the statue.
Seelbach’s comment comes in the wake of the University of Cincinnati’s decision to remove ‘McMicken’ from its College of Arts and Sciences.
City Council is also presently considering a motion from Council Member Jeff Pastor that would instruct the administration to look into changing the name of McMicken Avenue.
The statue depicts a wolf feeding two infants, Romulus and Remus, who founded the city of Rome according to Roman origin myths. It is reportedly a replica of the Capitoline Wolf statue located in Rome.
Cincinnati’s wolf statue, according to the Enquirer, was a gift to the City of Cincinnati from Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.
“The statute was given to commemorate Cincinnatus,” Board of Park Commissioners Superintended of Planning and Design/Program Services Steve Schuckman told the Enquirer.
The statue, Schuckman explains, was delivered in 1931. It reportedly bears an engraving of “Anno X," or “Year 10," to mark Mussolini’s tenth year in power.
According to the Enquirer, Mussolini made similar gifts to the cities of Rome in New York and Georgia, though those statues were later taken down or moved in response to protests regarding their origins.
But Schuckman told the Enquirer the Board of Park Commissioners has never received a complaint regarding the statute.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.