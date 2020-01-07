Daughter of Clermont Co. woman facing animal abuse charges speaks, says animals were “fat and healthy”

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The daughter of a Clermont County woman facing several charges of cruelty to a companion animal is speaking out.
Authorities say 68-year-old Carolyn Fluhart is facing those charges after sheriff’s deputies discovered nearly 50 animals in bad condition at her Bethel home.
Right now all of the animals were pulled from the home with their rescue and care being handled by several shelters and fosters throughout the county.
Carolyn Fluhart’s daughter, Cierra Fluhart says her mother hasn’t been doing well since the animals were taken from her home.
She claims her mother is a psychologist who has been practicing been for years.
“She’s a very caring, compassionate and absolutely generous person," Cierra told FOX19 NOW. "She will always go out of her way to help somebody in need or an animal in need, and she has done that her entire life.”
Cierra says she moved out a couple of years ago, but had been visiting the home to try and help care for the animals, with her most recent visit falling on Christmas.
She claims she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary and that all of the animals were “fat and healthy.”
Most of the animals were rescues and lived in the home, she explains.
Cierra says her father hasn’t been feeling well recently, leaving Carolyn to do most of the work. Right now, she says he’s still in the hospital.
Authorities say he has not been charged at this time.
“They were treated as though they were part of the family," Cierra said. "I can give you the name of every single dog just by looking at them, every cat. They were treated like kings and queens. They ate very well.”
Officials claim the animals were living in unsanitary conditions, many in cages and some sitting in their own waste.
Some of the dogs were reportedly skin and bones.
“I am honestly hoping that the judge will not put her in jail because that will absolutely destroy her career and her life," Cierra said. "She is already heartbroken enough. I don’t believe that any of those charges are true, none of it was animal cruelty or neglect.”
Carolyn Fluhart is due in court on Jan. 20.
