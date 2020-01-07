Greater Cincinnati is losing a Macy’s store

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served our customers in the Cincinnati community at Macy’s Northgate over the past 27 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at nearby Macy’s stores including Macy’s Tri-County Mall, Macy’s Kenwood Towne Centre, Macy’s Florence Mall, Macy’s Anderson Town Center and online at macys.com,” the statement concluded.