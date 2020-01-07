Heavy rain and thunderstorms this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We saw another day with temperatures above normal for this time of year. The normal high is 38 and our high today was 49. Tomorrow will be a reality check with a high of 38. It will be sunny and dry, quiet too. Thursday is the transition day with warmer weather and an increase in clouds. High 54.
Heavy rain will begin Friday morning and continue much of the day. It will be warm with a high of 60. Saturday is even warmer, wetter, and we will see and hear thunderstorms. Saturday we will see a record high if we hit the expected high of 69. The current record is 67. Rainfall totals will be around 1-3″ by the time the rain ends early Sunday morning. Sunday will be cooler with a high of 46.
Monday will be dry and warm. High 54 with more rain Tuesday, high of 52.
