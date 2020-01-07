Heavy rain and thunderstorms this weekend

Heavy rain will begin Friday morning and continue much of the day. It will be warm with a high of 60. Saturday is even warmer, wetter, and we will see and hear thunderstorms. Saturday we will see a record high if we hit the expected high of 69. The current record is 67. Rainfall totals will be around 1-3″ by the time the rain ends early Sunday morning. Sunday will be cooler with a high of 46.