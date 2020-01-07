Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 30 of his season-high 36 points in the second half, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-104. The Pacers snapped a two-game skid and had lost four of their last five. Domantas Sabonis added 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Miles Turner had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers. Indiana is 15-4 at home and improved to 8-10 on the road. Terry Rozier had 28 points for the Hornets, whose two-game win streak ended.
UNDATED (AP) — Roger Penske has completed his purchase of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its properties. He is now officially the fourth owner of the famous racetrack. Penske joins Carl Fisher, who built the track in 1909, Eddie Rickenbacker, who purchased IMS in 1927, and Tony Hulman and Hulman & Co, which has owned and managed the speedway since 1945. Penske was approachedlast September about taking over ownership of the speedway. Penske has a won a record 18 Indianapolis 500s. Terms of the sale have not been disclosed.
UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two. No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn rose to No. 5. Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program's highest ranking ever. San Diego State is the only other undefeated Division I team. The Aztecs jumped six spots to No. 7. Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State round out the top 10.
UNDATED (AP) — About two-thirds of Americans support college athletes being permitted to earn money for endorsements. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for the NCAA allowing college athletes to cash in on their names, images and likenesses is especially high among young adults, as well as black Americans and Hispanics. NCAA officials and college sports leaders are now trying to sort out how to make it work.