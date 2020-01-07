KindFlash takes your winter-wear and gives it to those in need

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Despite the relatively warm weather recently, in the winter months the cold nights and frosty mornings can get pretty uncomfortable for those in need. That’s why #KindFlash is helping to supply them with winter weather clothing.
“The mission of #Kindflash is to cultivate a culture of kindness, to make kindness a part of your everyday life,” #Kindflash Founding Director Liz Wu told FOX19 NOW. “We do outreaches in the community, and we’re interactive in some regard and typically it’s part of some kind of drive (...) And then share them with the community.”
Look for some of the organization’s donation boxes at one of 36 locations around the greater Cincinnati area. Drop off your gently used or new scarves, gloves, hats or socks.
La Terza Coffee in Lockland is accepting donations too.
“It doesn’t really matter what community you live in, there’s a lot of people that do have need, and this is a simple way (to help),” La Terza Chief Visionary David Gaines explained. “Many people have too many things in their closet, stuff that doesn’t fit anymore. So this is a great way to give back.”
Donations will be accepted through Jan. 16 and then bagged up for distribution.
#KindFlash plans to cover 60 neighborhoods in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. They simply bag up the clothing and leave them on benches and light poles. Anyone in need can take one.
“I think that if one takes a moment to look around them, you will see people going around without gloves, going around without a hats,” Wu said. “I work in a school, so I see a lot of students coming in and out of school without a coat, without a hat, without gloves.”
Gaines says this is a way to pay things forward.
“We’ve all received help in our lives," he said, “and if you’re fortunate to be able to share help with others, then this is a great way to do it.”
Donations will be accepted through January 16th at 36 locations in the Cincinnati area:
- Anderson Township - Addressed for Success, 7120 Dunn Road
- Bellevue, KY - Cozy Cottage, 307 Fairfield Ave
- Bellevue, KY - Elusive Cow, 519 Fairfield Ave
- Blue Ash - Blue Ash Self Storage, 8937 Blue Ash Road
- Clifton Gaslight - Clifton Market, 319 Ludlow Ave
- Covington (Roebling) - Roebling Books and Coffee, 306 Greenup St
- Covington (Mainstrasse) - Bean Haus, 640 Main St
- Covington - St. Elizabeth Emergency Room front desk, 1500 James Simpson Jr. Way
- Covington (Pike St.) - Rooted Yoga, 12 W. Pike St
- Delhi - Bearcat Storage, 5291 Delhi Pike and 4280 Delhi Pike
- Dayton, KY - Una Taza, 620 6th Ave
- Downtown (Central) - Hello Honey, 633 Vine St
- Downtown (Central) - Arnold's Bar and Grill, 210 E 8th St
- Finneytown - Salvation Army, 6381 Center Hill Ave
- Florence, KY - Afishionado's in Florence Mall
- Goshen - Goshen Grind, 6744 Dick Flynn Blvd
- Green Township - Green Township Self-Storage, 6128 Harrison Ave
- Lawrenceburg, IN - L'Burg Drinks and More, 1097 W Eads Pkwy
- Lockland - La Terza Coffee, 611 Shepherd Dr #17
- Lockland - Fab Ferments, 611 Shepherd Dr #16
- Loveland - Grand Sands, 10750 Loveland Madeira Rd
- Loveland - Mt. Repose Self Storage, 1294 OH-28
- Madisonville - Mad Llama, 5001 Kenwood Rd
- Milford - Kelli Gilbert Agency (American Family Insurance), 1375 OH-131 D4
- Mt. Healthy - H&R Block, 7829 Hamilton Ave
- Mt. Healthy - Tikkun Farm, 7941 Elizabeth St
- Mt. Lookout - Mt. Lookout Chiropractic, 455 Delta Ave
- Mt. Washington - Funky Sunshine, 6448 Sherman Ave
- Norwood - All five Norwood City schools (student drop-off only)
- University Heights - Rohs St. Cafe, 245 W. McMillan St.
- Westchester - The Spicy Olive, 7671 Cox Ln
- Westchester - Cavu Coffee, 7755 Cox Ln
- Westwood - Westwood Town Hall, 3017 Harrison Ave
- White Oak - Studio Vapes, 5872 Cheviot Rd
