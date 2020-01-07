Last of 4 teens accused in Warren County murder appears in court

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Three weeks after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office charged four teens with the murder of Mason Trudics, the last of the four appeared in court Monday.
The charges stem from what detectives describe as a kidnapping plan gone awry, with the four teens, 18-year-old Mason Trudics and an uncharged minor attempting to lure a person to a specific house to kidnap and rob him.
Trudics and Logan Dean were the only people involved with the plan to confront the person, according to detectives, Trudics with a baseball bat, Dean with a gun.
But detectives say the person ended up having a gun of his own, and when Trudics and Dean attacked, the person fired back, wounding Dean and killing Trudics.
The shooter has not been charged.
Dean has been in the hospital with critical injuries since the incident. Meanwhile, the other three teens have all appeared in court, where their behavior has ranged from reserved to hysterical and their accounts of the night have differed, at times substantially, from that of investigators.
Dean was released from the hospital Saturday and brought to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.
Monday, it was his turn to appear in court.
Dean’s court-appointed attorney asked the judge to release Dean into his grandmother’s custody until the trial.
“He has indicated that due to some of his medical conditions that it may be easier for all involved,” his attorney said.
The prosecution reportedly opposed the request, as did the judge, saying the medical staff at the detention center is capable of handling any medical needs that Dean may face while he is being held.
Dean will be back in court on Jan. 15 for a probable cause hearing to determine if his case will be transferred to adult court.
