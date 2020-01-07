Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-PENNSYLVANIA-TURNPIKE-CRASH
Investigators say bus passed truck before wreck killing 5
Authorities looking into the dead-of-night crash on a Pennsylvania interstate that killed five people say a loaded passenger bus passed a truck shortly before the wreck. A National Transportation Safety Board member said Monday an initial report about the incident should be out in about 10 days, and a more detailed analysis could take two years. Dozens were injured in the crash at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike east of Pittsburgh.
LION EUTHANIZATION
Lion gifted by Siegfried and Roy euthanized at Ohio zoo
CINCINNATI (AP) — A 22-year-old white lion gifted to the Cincinnati Zoo by the magicians Siegfried and Roy has been euthanized. Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden say in a statement on Facebook that Prosperity had to be euthanized because of age-related issues. The zoo's veterinarians had been monitoring her quality of life for several months and noticed a decrease in her mobility. The lion was gifted to the zoo by famed Siegfried and Roy in 1998. The statement says Veterinarians plan to monitor the lion's 18-year-old daughter at the facility as she adjusts to cope and adapt to life without her mom.
OPIOID CRISIS-OHIO
Coroner: Columbus-area drug overdose deaths still rising
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The coroner for the county that includes Ohio's capital city says the number of fatal overdoses during the first nine months of 2019 grew from the total for the same period in 2018. Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz on Monday reported that her office recorded 421 drug deaths through September 2019. The coroner says that's a 15% increase from the same nine months last year. She says overdose deaths continue to be driven by opioids and especially by fentanyl. The coroner also says the victims were individuals who died in the county but may have lived elsewhere.
AP-OH-FBI LEADER-CINCINNATI
New head agent named for Cincinnati FBI office
CINCINNATI (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray has named William “Chris” Hoffman as special agent in charge of the Cincinnati field office. The FBI made the announcement Monday. Hoffman has been serving as an inspector at FBI headquarters. Hoffman started his career as an FBI special agent in 1998 and was assigned to Oklahoma duty. He later served in Guam and in Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee, besides Washington. The Clemson University alumnus also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and with the Greenville, South Carolina, police department. He succeeds Todd Wickerham. The FBI said Wickersham left for a private sector position.
FUYAO-OHIO EXPANSION
Fuyao announces expansion, more jobs at Ohio plant
MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A Chinese automotive glass manufacturer has announced a $46 million investment that will expand its Ohio plant and add 100 jobs. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined company officials and China Consul General Huang Ping in making the announcement Monday at the Fuyao Glass America facility in Moraine. The Republican governor says the company's investment demonstrates confidence in the people working there. Fuyao's project includes investment for research and development and for purchasing equipment to help produce more after-market auto glass. Fuyao currently has 2,300 employees at its facility in the Dayton suburb of Moraine in southwestern Ohio.
INFANT'S BODY IN WELL
Parents' trial set to start in death of baby found in well
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) — Trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a couple charged in the death of their months-old son, whose body was found in a well not far from their southern Ohio home. Jessica and Daniel Groves, of Otway, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges. Their son, Dylan, was found dead in June, about six months after his birth. Authorities haven't disclosed a cause of death. They say Dylan initially was removed from his parents' custody when he was born with drugs in his system but was later returned to his father. The state determined a children's services agency mishandled the case.
MAN SHOT-AMBULANCE CRASH
Shooting victim in ambulance that crashed dies
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say a man with gunshot wounds who was en route to a hospital when the ambulance transporting him crashed has died. Police say the 29-year-old man was shot late Friday night in a convenience store parking lot. A police release says the ambulance transporting him to a hospital was hit by a car in an intersection and then struck a stopped vehicle and a utility pole. Police said Sunday that a second ambulance took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Paramedics and firefighters in the ambulance were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.
MONEY OWED BY MALL
County set to begin foreclosure proceedings against mall
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county says it's set to begin foreclosure proceedings against a mall over unpaid property taxes. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Chapel Hill Mall in Akron owes more than $166,000 in back taxes and is to be billed this month for over $400,000. That bill includes back taxes, additional property taxes and utility assessments. The chief of staff for Summit County's fiscal officer says that office has sent several property tax bills but hasn't been able to reach the mall's owner. Mike Kohan, of mall owner Kohan Retail Investment Group, says paying the money won't be a problem.
AP-OH-CRASH FATALITIES-OHIO
3 killed in separate accidents in southern Ohio
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have been killed in separate accidents in southern Ohio. Two people where killed Friday night when a car driven by an 18-year-old man crossed the median on U.S. 35 and was struck by a car driven by a 45-year-old woman in Ross County. Joshua Eggers, of Jackson, died at the scene. Penny Schreck, of Oak Hill, died at a hospital. The Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Zachary Howard, of Piketon, was killed early Saturday in Pike County when his car failed to negotiate a curve. A 20-year-old passenger was seriously injured.
AP-OH-TEEN FATALLY SHOT
Authorities identify teen fatally shot in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have identified a 17-year-old boy fatally shot in Cleveland. Police say Devon Lewis, of Cleveland, was found shot Thursday night on the city's east side. A police report says witnesses heard a single gunshot and saw a car speed away. Devon was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at a Cleveland hospital. The police report says police found marijuana wrapped in a tissue in one of his hands, a digital scale in his coat pocket and a bag of marijuana next to him. It's unclear if any arrests have been made.