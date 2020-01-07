Middle-school student allegedly makes fake Snapchat of 13-year-old girl, sends out ‘nudes’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Delhi Police and the Oak Hills School District are investigating claims that a male middle-school student made a fake Snapchat account pretending to be a seventh-grade girl.
The girl’s mother says the boy sent nude photos he downloaded from the internet to several people claiming they were of the mother’s 13-year-old daughter, Selena.
“It’s disgusting,” Manda Brayton told FOX19 NOW on Monday. “I cannot even believe that a child would think of something so cruel and ugly to do to another child.”
According to Brayton, her daughter hasn’t been to school since winter break ended because of the ‘cyber-bullying’ at Delhi Middle School.
Brayton says the boy who created the account confessed he did it because Selena did not want to date him.
“The boy said that she broke his heart and she played him and said he was ugly, so this was his revenge,” Brayton explained.
She says she was able to join a group chat the boy created while pretending to be Selena after someone told her son about it.
“They are threatening other people, taking pictures off of Google, nude pictures, claiming that it’s my daughter, sending them to random boys throughout the school,” Brayton said.
The mother of six also says the boy threatened other students while pretending to be Selena, and that as a result several classmates made plans to ‘jump’ her at school last week.
“She would’ve walked into an ambush,” Brayton said.
Selena, Brayton explains, has not had a phone for several months.
“I’m sad for her. I’m hurt that she can’t even go to school and feel safe to learn without having to worry about somebody being petty and trying to get at him,” Brayton said. “That’s not fair to her.”
Officials with Oak Hills School District gave FOX19 NOW the following statement regarding the claims:
“The district learned of this matter today and immediately began an investigation, in conjunction with Delhi Township Police.
"We take the issue of bullying in any form very seriously. District policy states that, “if an investigation finds an instance of harassment, intimidation, and/or bullying or cyberbullying by an electronic act or otherwise has occurred, it will result in prompt and appropriate remedial and/or disciplinary action. This may include suspension or up to expulsion for students.”
"We are continuing to work with the Delhi Police Department to investigate this matter.”
Brayton hopes the accused student will be disciplined.
“I hope that this can spread awareness," she said, "because it’s going to happen again and again if it’s not handled.”
