ND, NC State meet in conference play

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Markell Johnson, C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have collectively accounted for 73 percent of North Carolina State's scoring this season. For Notre Dame, John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 63 percent of all Notre Dame scoring, including 72 percent of the team's points over its last five games.