OSP: Teen under arrest after high-speed I-75 chase without headlights from Troy to Middletown

MIDDLETOWN (FOX19) -A 19-year-old Dayton man is under arrest after state troopers say he led them on a high speed chase with his headlights off on southbound I-75 for several miles from Troy to Middletown.
Kurtis Rogers is held at the Montgomery County Jail on charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to comply with police, jail records show.
The pursuit began in Montgomery County about 11:30 p.m. Monday when state troopers with the Dayton post tried to pull over his vehicle after spotting some type of defect on it," according to OSP dispatchers.
Instead of stopping, they say Rogers sped off and entered the highway. He cut the lights on his vehicle in an attempt to evade authorities as he erratically proceeded down the highway with speeds hitting more than 100 mph at times.
Suspecting he may be impaired, troopers said it became too dangerous at that point to end the pursuit and let him go so they chased him into Warren County.
Troopers threw down so-called "stop sticks" along the way to try to deflate the tires on his vehicle to bring it to a halt.
Those finally took effect, puncturing one tire and then a trooper used a “PIT maneuver” to bring Rogers’ car to a stop once and for all between the Franklin and Middletown exits.
A "PIT maneuver" is a pursuit tactic in which a law enforcement vehicle gets right up on the fleeing car and forces it to abruptly turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop.
According to OSP, Rogers was not hurt but they still took him to get checked out at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
He was released and taken to jail.
