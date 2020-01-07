Police search for woman accused of stealing wallet at Duke Convention Center

Cincinnati police say they are trying to identify this woman, a suspect in the theft of a wallet from Duke Convention Center Dec. 14. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 7, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST - Updated January 7 at 11:56 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Recognize this woman?

Cincinnati police are hoping the public can help them identify the suspect who stole a victim’s wallet from the Duke Convention Center on Dec. 14.

The suspect then went on a shopping spree and purchased $1,828.06 worth of merchandise at various stores with the victim’s credit cards. The suspect also attempted $3710.81 in charges, but those were declined.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Or, you can submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

