Quiet for now, watching heavy rain and thunder threat for the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another quiet afternoon on tap for your Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid 40’s. As you step out Tuesday morning temperatures will be near 30 degrees, as a sun and cloud mix will set up for the afternoon. Overall a warming trend will kick in for the second half of the week, but we will drop back to highs in the upper 30’s before that on Wednesday.
Wednesday and Thursday will be dry but cloud cover will increase Thursday as a strong system heads our way. Late Thursday night a few showers could arrive in spots and everyone will get some rain Friday. Friday light showers will fall then as a strong surge of warm, tropical air invades the Tristate, rain may be heavy and thunderstorms will rumble across the landscape into Saturday and Saturday night. By Sunday morning the air will cool and the sky will begin to clear.
We will keep our eye on possible high water concerns and thunderstorms for Saturday as temperatures could reach the low to mid 60’s.
