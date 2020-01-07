Reds sign Shogo Akiyama to three-year contract

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds signed Shogo Akiyama to a three-year, $21 million contract on Monday and will introduce the Japanese All-Star at a press conference on Tuesday.
Akiyama will be the first Japanese born player in Reds history. Cincinnati is the only Major League franchise never to have an appearance by a player born in Japan.
“We scouted Shogo for several years in anticipation of his free agency,” Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams said. “We like his approach at the plate as well as his outfield defense, and we think he will complement our team very well.”
Akiyama and Cincinnati agreed to a deal last month, but he needed additional time to schedule a second trip from Japan to the U.S. for a physical.
Akiyama, 31, is a .301 career hitter in nine seasons with the Seibu Lions and made all five of his Pacific League All-Star teams in each of the last five seasons. The left-handed hitter has averaged 23 homers over his last three years.
The Reds will introduce Akiyama at a press conference on Tuesday morning at Great American Ball Park.
