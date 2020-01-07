Rod Stewart to play at Riverbend for 2020 summer tour

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rod Stewart will be making a stop in Cincinnati during his 2020 summer tour, according to a news release from a local music promoter.
The 74-year-old solo artist will be performing at Riverbend Music Center on Friday, Sept. 4 as part of the 21-city tour.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Cheap Trick is teaming with Stewart for the tour, which begins July 21 in Northeast Ohio.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticket Master and Riverbend’s website.
Presale tickets are available to Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick fan club members. Citi card members can also buy tickets early.
More information about ticket sales can be found on Rod Stewart’s website, Cheap Trick’s website and Citi’s website.
