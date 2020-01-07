Sentencing day for Evans Landscaping owner convicted in minority contracting fraud case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans is set to be sentenced Tuesday after his conviction in a minority contracting fraud case.
Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett can send Evans to prison for more than five years or put him on probation. He also can issue Evans a hefty fine.
Federal prosecutors are calling for the judge to sentence Evans to 63 months in prison and ban the company from doing any public work for three years, court records show. They also want to seize two dump trucks and see Evans and the company pay a combined fine of $750,000.
“...it is worth reminding the Court that the letters in the name “Ergon” could be rearranged to form the word “Negro,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo to the judge. "Witnesses heard references to Ergon by that slur within EL. One witness testified that Doug Evans thought the use of that term for Ergon was hilarious. The word “Negro” was written in handwriting at the top of an invoice that was found on a table in Doug Evans’ office during the search.”
They also wrote: "The evidence in this case showed that Evans Landscaping, Inc. is a company whose decisions, direction, and culture are defined by one man, Doug Evans. Under his leadership, the company engaged in a detailed, lengthy scheme to create a front company and fraudulently obtain inclusion contracts.
“This was not a simple, one-time theft. This scheme required persistent deception and concealment to numerous third parties and government entities over a period of time, born out of sheer greed. Evans and his company did so with no regard for the government programs or legitimate SBEs they harmed. He and his company saw fit to use and abuse anyone – including EL employees – to fraudulently obtain more contracts. This offense is a cynical scheme to achieve selfish objectives. It weighs heavily in favor of a significant sentence of imprisonment.”
In December 2018, a federal jury convicted the company, Evans and other company executives on all counts charged in the lengthy fraud case.
Evans, the company and its vice president of operations, Jim Bailey, were convicted of defrauding the City of Cincinnati and other public entities through fraudulent small business contracts.
According to court records, Evans and other employees including Korey Jordan, created a new company called Ergon Site Construction in 2008 to serve as a shell for Evans to secure minority contracts in Cincinnati and Ohio that were worth nearly $2 million.
Ergon’s president and owner, Korey Jordan, had no prior experience in the field but provided IT services for Evans Landscaping.
Jordan performed little work for Ergon and had little, if any, actual control over Ergon’s management, finances and operations. He was not permitted to make certain decisions or take certain actions without Evans’ approval, Attorney Benjamin Glassman said.
Maurice Patterson, former CFO of Evans Landscaping, and Michael Moeller, former manager at Evans Landscaping conspired with others between 2008 and 2014 to create the fake company, according court documents.
The company and both men were convicted of two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud. They were also convicted of one count of misprision of a felony.
Jordan, Patterson, John Dietrich (former CFO of Evans Landscaping) and Moeller pleaded guilty in relation to this case.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.