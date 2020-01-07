SPCA looking for person who left skinned animals in cardboard box at public park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several animal carcasses were dumped in a Mt. Airy Forest picnic area off West Fork Road last Thursday, Jan. 2, according to the SPCA.
Now the animal shelter and care organization is looking for whoever dumped them there.
The SPCA dog warden says three dog-like animals were left in a cardboard box near the park’s bike trail. Whoever left them there had reportedly skinned the animals’ hides.
A veterinarian reportedly inspected the animals and determined they were not dogs but two coyotes and what appeared to be a fox.
The warden tells FOX19 NOW whoever left the animals at the park likely killed them for their fur.
SPCA officials say they are currently reviewing footage from a bike-trail camera mounted on a telephone pole overlooking the area in the hopes of picking up a vehicle tag.
The warden adds he is working with a game warden from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in an effort to catch the culprit.
If you have any information, you’re urged urged to contact SPCA Cincinnati.
