Special Brutus Buckeye bobblehead released on National Bobblehead Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - An officially licensed Brutus Buckeye bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has become available for purchase online Tuesday, according to a news release from the museum.
The bobblehead — reportedly the second basketball-themed Ohio State one of its kind — is available on the museum’s website for $25 with an $8 shipping charge.
It is part of a group of bobbleheads being released by the museum Tuesday, which marks the 5th-annual National Bobblehead Day.
Each one is individually numbered and produced by the official licensee and manufacturer of Ohio State merchandise.
