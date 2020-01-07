3 stabbed, 1 assaulted at women’s shelter in Mt. Auburn

MT. AUBURN (FOX19) - Three people were stabbed with pens and a fourth was assaulted at a woman’s shelter in Mt. Auburn Tuesday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Officer responded to the Esther Marie Hatton Center for Women at 2499 Reading Rd. about 9 a.m.
The suspect, a woman with mental issues, was Tased for not cooperating, police said.
She was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
The victims were also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
