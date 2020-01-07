State Medical Board of Ohio to consider if being a Browns or Bengals fan qualifies for medical marijuana use

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates his touchdown with fans during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Chris Anderson | January 7, 2020 at 1:27 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 4:16 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Being a professional football fan in Ohio is stressful.

That’s why a petition was submitted to the State Medical Board requesting that being a fan of the Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals be considered as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana prescriptions.

Being a Browns or Bengals fan was one of 28 “conditions” submitted to the State Medical Board during the 2019 petition window:

  1. Anxiety
  2. Anxiety
  3. Anxiety, Depression
  4. Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder
  5. Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Arthritis
  6. Asperger’s Disorder
  7. Autism Spectrum Disorder
  8. Autism Spectrum Disorder
  9. Autism Spectrum Disorder
  10. Bengals/Browns Fans
  11. Cachexia/Wasting Syndrome
  12. Chronic Back Chronic Hip
  13. Depression
  14. Diabetes, Hypoglycemia, Hyperglycemia, Concussions
  15. Epstein-Barr
  16. Gastroesophageal reflux disease
  17. Generalized Anxiety Disorder
  18. Generalized Anxiety Disorder
  19. HIV/AIDS, Parkinson’s
  20. Insomnia
  21. Lupus
  22. Opioid Use Disorder
  23. Opioid Use Disorder
  24. Panic Attack and Anxiety
  25. PTSD, Depression, Anxiety
  26. Severe Social Anxiety
  27. Stage 4 Breast Lung Lymph Nodes Cancer
  28. Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic Pain

(Potential qualifying conditions that would treat the same condition are combined into one review)

The State Medical Board’s Medical Marijuana Committee must now decide which of the 28 petitions should be considered as qualifying conditions for medical marijuana use. A committee meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12.

According to State Medical Board Director of Communications Tessie Pollock, the committee will examine subject matter reviews conducted by physicians and medical marijuana experts before recommending the petitions to the full State Medical Board for a final vote, which is anticipated to take place in the summer.

Petitions are filed online through the State Medical Board’s website with information that includes any relevant medical or scientific evidence and proof if the recommendation is sufficient enough to treat a specific disease or health condition.

