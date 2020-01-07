Staying dry next few days, that changes this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We stay sunny Tuesday afternoon with temperatures near 46 degrees. Overall a warming trend will kick in for the second half of the week, but we will drop back to highs in the upper 30’s before that on Wednesday.
Wednesday and Thursday will be dry but cloud cover will increase Thursday as a system heads our way. Late Thursday night a few showers could arrive in spots and everyone will get some rain Friday.
Rain may be heavy with thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. By Sunday morning the air will cool and the sky will begin to clear. Some areas especially north could see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall.
We will keep our eye on possible high water concerns and thunderstorms for Saturday as temperatures could reach the low to mid 60’s.
