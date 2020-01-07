Tweet: Butler County sheriff’s lost wallet found more than 12 years later

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County sheriff said he lost his wallet at least 12 years ago. More than a decade later, someone returned it to him.
Sheriff Richard Jones tweeted Tuesday that two kids were out playing in their neighborhood woods when they came across the wallet.
According to the tweet, Chad Oberholtzer’s two children found it after he set a timer for 30 minutes to see if they could “survive the wilderness.”
That’s when they found the wallet, which still contained his ID.
According to Jones, he lost it between 12 and 15 years ago.
