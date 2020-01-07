Victim files civil lawsuit against Hamilton County man convicted of rape of child

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton County man convicted of raping a child in 2019 in is now being sued in civil court by the victim, according to a news release from the victim’s attorneys.
The lawsuit filed by a Toledo law firm on Tuesday alleges that the victim “suffered serious psychological injuries and trauma, incurred medical expenses, and incurred severe mental anguish, suffering and emotional distress” after Jamil Hossain, 41, raped the child in March 2019 while the child spending the night at a neighbor’s home for a party.
Hossain was reportedly a relative of that neighbor, and would often interact with the victim and other members of the victim’s family at social gatherings, according to the complaint.
Hossain pleaded guilty seven months later on two counts of rape and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to the complaint. He is currently serving a four-year prison sentence.
The lawsuit states plaintiffs are seeking at least $25,000 in punitive damages, legal expenses and other relief decided by the court.
