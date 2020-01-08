2-alarm fire reported in high-rise apartment building on city’s west side

ENGLISH WOODS (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews are on scene of a fire reported at a high-rise apartment building on the city’s west side.
Crews responded to the 1900 block of Sutter Avenue in English Woods about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. They received a report of flames in the basement and smoke in the atrium at Marquette Manor apartments.
The fire was upgraded due to the size of the building. However, the fire is under control this time, fire officials said in a tweet.
