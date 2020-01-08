Cold sunshine for your Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s a cold afternoon, but get ready for a quick warm up as we work towards the weekend. We we stay dry Wednesday with a high of 38 degrees and then Thursday temperatures rebound into the mid 50s, before rain arrives Friday morning.
Rain will be on and off Friday before becoming heavier on Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms Saturday evening and Saturday night. Look for standing water and even some standing water concerns as we work through the day.
Temperatures however will be in the low 60s Friday and mid to upper 60s possible on Saturday.
We dry it out Sunday as temperatures cool back down into the mid 40s.
