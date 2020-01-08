Dale Woods ceremony: Police Chief highlights Duke Energy worker who administered CPR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One year to the day since Colerain Police Officer Dale Woods died, Colerain Township held a ceremony to honor him.
People mourned his life and celebrated his memory. Speakers recounted his distinguished career of service. Bagpipes were played, a procession was held and a street was renamed in his honor—Dale Woods Way now furnishes the approach to the township’s police department.
Officers say the street name will keep Woods’ memory alive.
“There were police officers, and then there was Dale, (who) went above what normal officers do,” Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney said.
Meanwhile, a man named Robert Allen had his first meeting with Woods’ family.
It was a long-awaited one, coming one year and three days after Allen responded to the scene of the accident on Colerain Avenue.
Those three days were Allen’s doing. Being a Duke Energy worker, he was called to the scene of the same Jan. 4 accident to which Woods also responded, because a car had crashed into a telephone pole.
Woods was setting up traffic cones when he was hit by a pickup truck. Allen, according to Denney, performed CPR on Woods immediately afterwards.
“Five minutes before we left, I was directing the other truck to leave,” Woods recalled, “and that’s where it happened.”
Unfortunately the CPR wasn’t a life-saving procedure, but it was a life-extending one.
“His actions gave Dale’s family and us three days we wouldn’t have had otherwise," Denney said.
Allen says he thinks about that cold night in January every day. It obviously still affects him.
“I guess seeing someone laying on the ground, needing help," he said. “That’ll probably be the hardest thing...”
At the ceremony, Allen had a chance finally to meet Woods’ family. He couldn’t go to the funeral because of a knee surgery, he says.
“Today I met everybody,” Allen explained, “and they seem very grateful, and I’m grateful to help out. I’m honored. Just wish we had a different turn around.”
Allen says the ceremony helped him move forward from what happened.
He also stresses the importance of people knowing CPR, so perhaps if you’re ever in the same situation he was in, you can do as he did.
