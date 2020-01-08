Dog rescued near death now ready for adoption after dramatic transformation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two months after rescuers saved a puppy that was near death, the dog is now ready for adoption.
When ‘Rambo’ was first rescued in November 2019, he was in rough shape. Cincinnati-based rescue organization Iron Pits took him in. They said he was battling an ear infection, an eye infection and a skin infection.
“It just hurt to be touched, and he pretty much slept about the first three days he was here," Brooke Nusky, Rambo’s foster mother of two months, told FOX19 NOW.
Nusky has documented Rambo’s journey on a Facebook page called “Rambo’s Revamp.”
Prior to his recovery, rescuers said they were unsure about Rambo’s future given that he was close to death when they saved him.
The pup has come a long way since then—and in more ways than one. Nusky says that medically, Rambo has been cleared completely, and physically, his transformation is astonishing.
“It’s rewarding,"Nusky said. “I mean that’s why you do it, you know, you get to see them come in scared and in pain, or in bad shape, and then you get to watch them learn and grow and get better and hopefully find their forever homes.”
When Rambo was first rescued, he struggled to walk and spent his days resting and relaxing. Now, he jumps and plays, and Nusky says his personality is shining through.
“He’s been a very sweet boy throughout the whole process,” Nusky said.
Supporters have been showing their love for Rambo too, sending him toys and treats in pet-care packages.
Nusky said it has helped Rambo learn how to really live like a puppy.
He is now ready for the final step—adoption.
“I think he’d be a good addition to anybody’s family,” Nusky said.
Rescuers say Rambo is a friendly puppy who likes to play with other dogs, but he can be a bit bossy, so they are requesting that he be adopted into a home with female dogs that have gentler personalities.
To follow Rambo’s journey, follow the Rambo’s Revamp Facebook page.
Anyone interested in learning more about Rambo or about Iron Pits can visit the rescue’s Facebook page.
