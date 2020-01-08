E. Illinois looks to extend streak vs EKU

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Eastern Kentucky's Jomaru Brown has averaged 16.4 points while Ty Taylor has put up 13 points. For the Panthers, George Dixon has averaged 12.6 points and 8.8 rebounds while Josiah Wallace has put up 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 25.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last three games. He's also made 72.6 percent of his foul shots this season.