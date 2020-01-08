Heavy rain on track this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today was a reality check with temperatures near normal (38 is normal and the official high was 39) and the coolest day so far this year! Tonight will be cool but mild. Low 30. It will be quiet and dry. Thursday is the transition day as temperatures are warmer with increasing clouds.
Friday showers arrive in the pre-dawn hours from west to east. It will be warm with a high of 58. Rain will continue Saturday with thunderstorms too. We do not expect severe weather in the Tri-State but there will be a severe component to this storm likely in the Gulf states. Our record high Saturday is 67 and we are forecasting a high of 69. When rain ends early Sunday, we will measure 1-3″ total across the area. That could be enough to cause some isolated flooding.
Sunday we will see temperatures fall from the mid 50s in the morning to the mid 40s.
Monday will be dry with a high of 52. Rain returns Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.