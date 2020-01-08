Heavy rain on track this weekend

Friday showers arrive in the pre-dawn hours from west to east. It will be warm with a high of 58. Rain will continue Saturday with thunderstorms too. We do not expect severe weather in the Tri-State but there will be a severe component to this storm likely in the Gulf states. Our record high Saturday is 67 and we are forecasting a high of 69. When rain ends early Sunday, we will measure 1-3″ total across the area. That could be enough to cause some isolated flooding.