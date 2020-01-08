Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love says he should have better handled his recent frustrations with the Cavaliers. He calls his conduct “childish.” The star forward had an outburst on the bench last week in Toronto and then showed up his teammates during a weekend game. He also got into a verbal exchange with general manager Koby Altman. Love acknowledged he didn't show any maturity and he regrets his actions. Love also knows trade speculation involving him is only going to increase before the NBA's Feb. 6 deadline. Love said he does not regret signing a long-term deal with the rebuilding Cavs.