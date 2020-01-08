Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and No. 12 Maryland used an unyielding defensive performance to defeat 11th-ranked Ohio State 67-55 Tuesday night and remain unbeaten at home. Jalen Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins, who have won three straight. Maryland went up by 10 on a 3-pointer by Cowan with 12:58 left and cruised to the finish. Ohio State shot a miserable 31 percent, went 5 for 27 from 3-point range and committed 14 turnovers. Kaleb Wesson led the Buckeyes with 15 points.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are the only team looking for a coach. That should make finding one a little easier. With the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants completing coaching hires, Cleveland's job vacancy will be the last NFL opening filled. It's still unclear how quickly that will happen. The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season. They are in the second week of interviews and have scheduled meetings with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland has also asked the Philadelphia Eagles permission to interview defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love says he should have better handled his recent frustrations with the Cavaliers. He calls his conduct “childish.” The star forward had an outburst on the bench last week in Toronto and then showed up his teammates during a weekend game. He also got into a verbal exchange with general manager Koby Altman. Love acknowledged he didn't show any maturity and he regrets his actions. Love also knows trade speculation involving him is only going to increase before the NBA's Feb. 6 deadline. Love said he does not regret signing a long-term deal with the rebuilding Cavs.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Zach Werenski scored two goals and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. The win pushed Columbus' road point streak to nine games. Eric Robinson and Nathan Gerbe also scored for the Blue Jackets. Pierre-Luc Dubois had three assists and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots. Werenski leads the team with 15 goals and has a point in three straight games. Ondrej Kase scored two goals for the Ducks. Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Miller made 23 saves.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Derrick Rose hit a 15-footer with 27 seconds left and the Detroit Pistons rallied for a 115-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rose, who scored 24 points, hit a runner in the lane to give Detroit a 114-113 lead and cap a comeback that began with the Pistons trailing 110-91 early in the fourth quarter. Collin Sexton's late shot didn't hit the rim and Cleveland was called for a shot clock violation. The Cavaliers have lost five straight.
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Antonio Williams, Danny Pippen and Philip Whittington scored 16 points apiece as Kent State won its eighth straight home game, defeating Toledo 84-77. Troy Simons added 15 points and Anthony Roberts 11 for the Golden Flashes (12-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Whittington also had 10 rebounds. Marreon Jackson scored a career-high 32 points with seven 3-pointers for the Rockets (8-7, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Willie Jackson added 17 points and 13 rebounds