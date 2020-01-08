Large drug seizure in Boone County, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office reportedly seized a significant amount of illegal drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday.
According to a sheriff’s office release, deputies pulled over a 2015 Chrysler 200 on I-75 south of Richmond, Ky. for several traffic violations, including driving carelessly and not using a turn signal changing lanes.
In the car, the sheriff’s office says, were Robert McKenzie, 49, of Olympia, Ky. and Tiffany Marlow, 31, of Salt Lick, Ky.
Both McKenzie and Marlow had active warrants for their arrest, McKenzie for a parole violation, Marlow for child support and misdemeanor theft, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the stop, deputies reportedly observed “mannerisms which alluded to the use and concealment of illegal drugs,” the release says.
Eventually Marlow admitted to possessing a syringe containing heroin and McKenzie admitted to possessing cocaine.
They would turn out to be carrying much more: 52.4 grams of heroin, 95.56 grams of crack and power cocaine, 212.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 6.52 grams of marijuana.
Deputies say they also seized around $950 in cash. The street value of the drugs is reportedly more than $36,000.
McKenzie now faces additional charges, including two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count each of marijuana possession, possessing drug paraphernalia, careless driving and operating with an expired license and no registration.
He is reportedly being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash bond on the new charges.
Marlow faces additional charges as well, including three counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count each of importing heroin, marijuana possession, possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to wear a seat belt.
She is reportedly also being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond on the new charges and an $18,000 bond on the pre-existing child support warrant.
