Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Indiana panel rejects proposed $291 million teacher pay hike
An Indiana House committee has rejected a Democratic proposal to direct $291 million in unexpected state tax revenue toward one-time teacher pay bonuses. The Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines against the proposal, going along with GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s request that the revenue go toward paying cash rather than borrowing money for several planned college campus construction projects. Democrats argued the money would be better spent on addressing the state’s lagging teacher pay. Another legislative committee, meanwhile, advanced bills to delay any penalties to schools from lower student scores on the state's new ILEARN standardized test and to end the mandatory use of those test results in teacher evaluations.
Democratic state senator ends campaign for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northwestern Indiana state senator has ended his campaign for governor, leaving two people seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in this year’s election. Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary released a statement Monday night citing the work needed to raise the money needed for the statewide campaign in deciding to drop his bid for governor and instead seek reelection to the state Senate. Former state health commissioner Woody Myers and tech business executive Josh Owens remain in the race for the Democratic nomination.
Indiana man incompetent again for trial in gruesome killing
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has once again been found incompetent to stand trial in the 2014 slaying. The News and Tribune reports that an agreement between Joseph Oberhansley's defense attorneys and Clark County prosecutors stipulates that he will be transported to a state hospital for competency restoration. The 38-year-old is charged with the 2014 rape and murder of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton, whom he’d been in a relationship with months before her gruesome killing. A mistrial was declared last August on the first day of testimony in his first trial.
Indiana man dies in trench collapse during well construction
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Central Indiana police say a man who was working with his son to install a well died after a trench collapsed, trapping him 15 feet below ground. Crews worked for more than 10 hours before recovering 56-year-old Douglas Scott Abney's body in Bargersville on Monday night. Bargersville Fire Chief Eric Funkhouser says Abney and his son were working in a trench for a well that was under construction when it began to collapse. The Bargersville man was trapped while trying to escape and Funkhouser says the son and another person were unable to rescue Abney because the trench collapsed too quickly.
Sheriff: Distracted trucker charged in crash that killed 3
LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan trucker distracted by his coffee mug has been charged in connection with a central Indiana crash that killed three people and hurt more than a dozen others. Boone County sheriff's officials say 34-year-old Matthew Small of Grandville, Michigan, was jailed Sunday after being charged with three counts of reckless homicide. It wasn't clear Monday if he had an attorney. Those who died in the crash on Interstate 65 northwest of Indianapolis were 21-year-old Mariah Tomey, 1-year-old Hadley Tomey and 19-year-old Kaylee Kirk, all from the nearby community of Lebanon. Fourteen others were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Spegal leads run of state title players on all-state teams
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Record-setting running back Charlie Spegal is adding another honor to an already long list of honors after being selected to the Associated Press Class 5A all-state team. The New Palestine senior also was named the IndyStar Mr. Football Award winner in mid-December. Spegal is just one of the many players from state championship teams to earn all-state honors. The list also includes Western Boone quarterback Spencer Wright and two of Spegal's teammates. Teams are selected by a panel of Indiana sports writers and broadcasters with input from coaches around the state.
Indiana governor changes stance on teacher pay action
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has opened the door to potentially boosting school funding and teacher pay after weeks of refuting any plans on such action until next year. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb didn’t give any details Monday of what he would propose during his annual State of the State speech next week, while a top legislative Democrat promised his party would push for more school funding in the wake of a November rally that drew several thousand teachers to the Statehouse. The Republican-dominated Legislature began its 2020 session on Monday.
Indiana town names street for family after $2.5M donation
LAPEL, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana town is naming a street in honor of a family that gave $2.5 million toward an endowment for the community. The Lapel Town Council recently voted to put the name Cascadden Boulevard on a street near Lapel High School. The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports Olivia Cascadden, whose family owned a grocery store and a quarry, died in 2015 at age 99. The town will receive the interest earned on the donation every even-numbered year, with the interest in the odd-numbered years being used to fund scholarships for Lapel High School students.