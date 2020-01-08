Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KENTUCKY LEGISLATURE
Budget looms as key issue as Kentucky lawmakers convene
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have convened to begin a 60-day session that will be dominated by work on a new state budget. The House and Senate gaveled in at midday Tuesday with a flurry of bill introductions highlighting the opening day. This year’s session will stretch into mid-April. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers, but there’s a new political dynamic with Democrat Andy Beshear in the governor’s office. The House convened amid the absence of a key member _ Majority Floor Leader John “Bam" Carney. House members paused for a moment of silence for Carney, who has been critically ill with pancreatitis.
AP-US-CNN-KENTUCKY-TEEN
CNN settles lawsuit with Kentucky teen in demonstration
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has settled a lawsuit with Kentucky teenager Nicholas Sandmann, after he suddenly became a public figure through pictures of an encounter at a Washington demonstration last year. Sandmann claimed media organizations falsely labeled him as a racist as he stood, wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat near a Native American man, when the two were near the Lincoln Memorial. Both Sandmann and the man, Nathan Phillips, said they were trying to defuse tensions between competing demonstrators. CNN and Sandmann lawyer Todd McMurtry confirms the settlement.
FATAL FIRE
Woman, 3 children die when home catches fire
PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a woman and three children died when their residence caught fire in southeastern Kentucky. State police say firefighters and officers responded Tuesday morning to the blaze in Bell County and found the four dead inside the mobile home. Police said the children lived in the home with their grandmother, who had custody of them. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but police say no foul play is suspected. Officials continue to investigate.
BESHEAR-KENTUCKY GEDS
Kentucky waiving testing fees for people seeking GED diploma
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will start waiving testing fees for people wanting to obtain a GED diploma. Beshear said Tuesday that the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has allocated $600,000 in state funding to waive the test fees. The goal is to eliminate a financial barrier for people seeking GED diplomas. In Kentucky, more than 335,000 adults lack a high school or GED diploma. The fee being waived is $120, and the waiver applies to first-time test takers. Beshear says the funding could help about 5,000 Kentuckians secure GED diplomas this year.
COAL LAYOFFS-WEST VIRGINIA
Coal producer announces pending layoffs of 65 workers in WVa
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal producer has given notice that it plans to lay off 65 workers in southern West Virginia in March. The Kanawha County Commission says Panther Creek Mining issued the layoff notice for its operations in Eskdale. Panther Creek was part of Lexington, Kentucky-based Blackhawk Mining's purchase of a substantial amount of bankrupt Patriot Coal's assets through a 2015 auction. Blackhawk in a news release attributed the decision to recent weakness in global coal markets and the corresponding drop in prices.
COAL COMPANY-LAYOFFS
Laid off Kentucky coal miners say final wages remain unpaid
PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former manager for a Kentucky coal company that laid off about 75 workers last month says the employees haven't received their final paycheck or payment for unused vacation days. Former general manager David Mullins told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Monday that the remaining maintenance crew of 24 workers and security guards also haven't been paid since mid-December. Perry County Coal once employed 300 miners, but those numbers were quickly slashed after the American Resources Corporation bought it from bankrupt owner Cambrian Coal in September. Former employees of Blackjewel LLC similarly protested in Harlan, Kentucky, this fall over unpaid wages.