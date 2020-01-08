Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has turned down a request by several Ohio cities to delay part of the state's new gun law. The cities are challenging the law because they say it infringes on their ability to regulate firearms. One of the provisions the cities are challenging would allow gun owners who believe their rights have been violated to sue them. The cities that include Akron and Cleveland wanted the judge to issue an injunction blocking the law. She denied the request late last month. The judge says the cities didn't show they would be successful in their legal challenge of the law.