Local family believes dog rescued in hoarding case is theirs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One of the dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Clermont County on Saturday might be a dog that went missing years ago.
The dog’s owner says they recognized the dog in FOX19 NOW’s coverage of that case. They believe the dog, a black German Shepherd named Duke, is theirs.
The reason the owners thought the dog was theirs is because they live near the home where dozens of animals were found neglected and mistreated.
According to rescue groups involved in the case, the woman in whose home the animals were found was known to take in strays.
The family and the dog they believed was theirs were reunited at All Dogs Come From Heaven, a local animal rescue.
Unfortunately, the family learned during the reunion on Tuesday the dog is not in fact theirs.
It’s not the end of the road for the family, though—or the dog.
The dog, according to the rescue, will be adopted by his foster.
As for the family, they plan to keep searching for their lost pup. As early as Tuesday evening they continued their search at Clermont Animal CARE Humane Association, another rescue that took in some of the 20 German shepherds in the hoarding case.
In the meantime, Clermont Animal CARE, All Dogs Come From Heaven and local rescues and foster groups continue to help the rescued animals heal.
Nine German shepherds were taken in by All Dogs Come from Heaven. Five of them are “extremely” thin. One has tumors. The dogs are very shy.
A group spokesperson told us the dogs were “held in the worst conditions” and confined to crates for months, possibly for their entire lives.
