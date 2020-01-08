Prince Harry, Meghan ‘to step back’, divide time between UK & North America

LONDON (AP) - Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, say they are planning “to step back” as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent" while continuing to “fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”
A statement issued by the couple on Instagram Wednesday evening also said they intend to “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America.
The royal couple says after months of reflection, they will “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”
They say the move “will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”
Harry, 35, is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and is sixth in line to the British throne. Before marrying Harry last year, the Duchess of Sussex was an American actress known as Meghan Markle.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.