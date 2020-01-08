Rascal Flatts stopping in Cincinnati for Farewell Tour

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After twenty years together, Rascal Flatts announced its farewell tour Tuesday, and it includes a stop in Cincinnati.
The country music group, heralded as the genre’s most awarded group of the last decade, is bringing its 25-city “Rascall Flatt’s Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” to Riverbend Music Center on June 13, 2020.
Presale tickets will be available to All Access Members of band. Find out more about tickets and how to register to become an All Access Member here.
“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” lead vocalist Gary LeVox said in a release. “The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives."
The band is famous for for hits such as “Life is a Highway” and “What Hurts the Most."
