RPM International: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) _ RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $77 million.
On a per-share basis, the Medina, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 76 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.
The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
RPM International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.42 per share.
RPM International shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 42% in the last 12 months.
